Blessings in a Backpack: Collect socks for 2500 FWCS students

By Jessica Walter
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One Fort Wayne organization is making sure over 2500 Fort Wayne Community Schools students start off the school year on the right foot by collecting socks to help fill backpacks prior to the school year.

Blessings in a Backpack Executive Director Jama Ross says 70% of students in Fort Wayne Community Schools face food insecurities. During the school year, Blessings in a Backpack fills backpacks with food and other items for the students on Fridays so they’re set for the weekend ahead.

As part of their collection drive this year, they’re asking for sock and juice box donations to help fill the bags. They ask that you donate unused socks and decaffeinated juice. If the socks are prepackaged, do not separate.

Donations must be dropped off by August 1st to ensure delivery to students.

Here’s where you can donate:

Fleet Feet, both Fort Wayne locations

The Summit at Ridgewood Apartments

Avalon at Northbrook (Leasing Office)

Woodforest National Bank, both Fort Wayne locations

Visit Blessings in a Backpack here.

