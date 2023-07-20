Big and Little Sister of the year from Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Angela Schmidt, 42, and Jenna Vangorder’s, 14, relationship has been a winding road.

“I happened to find a pamphlet at work for Big Brothers Big Sisters, just sitting next to the coffee pot one day, and was like, ‘I’m going to look into this,” Schmidt said.

That decision, back in 2015, lead Schmidt to Lindley elementary school’s front office, where she met Jenna.

“Right when I went in, I gave her a hug,” Vangorder said. “That’s the first thing that I did, and my guidance counselor was like, ‘she’s for you.”

The two have stuck together for the past 8 years, and that bond helped them pick up some unexpected hardware.

“We just won the 2023 Big Brothers Big Sisters of America National Big and Little Sister of the year,” Schmidt said. “Now, we’re the face of Big Brothers Big Sisters of America for the next year, so it’s pretty cool.”

The duo got the trip of a lifetime to California where they won the award in front of the national Big Brothers Big Sisters organization, got a free trip to Disneyland and even appeared on Good Morning America. The whole experience was unforgettable.

“It meant a lot to me,” Vangorder said. “This is not just an opportunity; I’ve given my life for this entire thing.”

“I’m still overwhelmed,” Schmidt said. “People still have to pinch me, and I still think I’m dreaming. I never thought in a million years this would happen to me.”

After endless twists and turns, the past month, the sisters realize what’s at the center, their love for one another.

“I’m a police fire dispatcher here in town for the last 17 years and when we were in school buddies, that 45 minutes a week she was my escape from reality,” Schmidt said. “She lets me be a big kid at heart and she’s the little sister I didn’t have growing up.”

“My mom went to jail for almost 11 months, and I really didn’t have a mother figure,” Vangorder said. “Angi was my mother figure and even though she’s not my mom, she’s like a sister to me. "

If you would like to get involved in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program, you can head to bbbsnei.org/volunteer.

