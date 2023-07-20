Allen County Council votes against proposed income tax increase to fund new jail

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Council met Thursday to discuss an increase in the county income tax to help pay for a new jail.

ALL RELATED REPORTS: New Allen County Jail Updates

In May, the Allen County Board of Commissioners told county councilors that they were considering a .2% increase in county income taxes to help fund the large public construction project after discussing options with a financial consultant. A public hearing about the increase was then held by county councilors in June.

They say if your household makes $50,000/year, you would pay an extra $100/year in taxes for the new jail if the increase is approved. County officials say the project could cost nearly $ 350 million dollars.

During the council’s Thursday hearing, members heard from the public and various county officials about the proposed tax hike. Dozens of community members filed into the council chambers, advocating for a more transparent process.

Following hours of discussion, council members voted the measure down in a 4-2 vote. One council member was not present for the vote.

The Allen County Board of Commissioners sent a statement later on Thursday, saying they are “extremely disappointed” in the decision.

You can read their full statement below.

“Today Allen County Council voted “no” to Ordinance 2023-07-20-06, which would have modified rates for the Local Income Tax (LIT). We are extremely disappointed in Council’s decision. By turning down the ordinance, the county will not collect any Correctional or Rehabilitation Facilities LIT. Without that additional revenue, we cannot move forward with the construction of a new Allen County Jail. While the county may have the resources to fix some of the crumbling infrastructure within the current jail, it does not have the ability to address long-term issues that plague the building. Allen County is the subject of a judicial order demanding it correct unconstitutional conditions at the jail, the most heinous of which is chronic overcrowding. There has not yet been a year since it was built in 1981 that it met the 80% capacity rating considered the standard best practice in correctional facilities. There is a saying that ‘today’s dollars are cheaper than tomorrow’s’. By putting off the decision to fund a new jail at this moment in time, County Council will ultimately spend more taxpayer dollars. We will continue to pursue long-term solutions to the civil rights issues of inmates as well as unsafe conditions for staff. It is required by the lawsuit, and it is the right thing to do for our community.”

Tune in tonight at 5 and 6 for more on this story.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.