Allen County Council votes against proposed income tax increase to fund new jail
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Council met Thursday to discuss an increase in the county income tax to help pay for a new jail.
In May, the Allen County Board of Commissioners told county councilors that they were considering a .2% increase in county income taxes to help fund the large public construction project after discussing options with a financial consultant. A public hearing about the increase was then held by county councilors in June.
They say if your household makes $50,000/year, you would pay an extra $100/year in taxes for the new jail if the increase is approved. County officials say the project could cost nearly $ 350 million dollars.
During the council’s Thursday hearing, members heard from the public and various county officials about the proposed tax hike. Dozens of community members filed into the council chambers, advocating for a more transparent process.
Following hours of discussion, council members voted the measure down in a 4-2 vote. One council member was not present for the vote.
The Allen County Board of Commissioners sent a statement later on Thursday, saying they are “extremely disappointed” in the decision.
You can read their full statement below.
