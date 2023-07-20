Allen County coroner rules county inmate’s May death an overdose

(wpta)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has now ruled the cause of death for an inmate who died while in custody at the Allen County Jail in May.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department said 35-year-old Courtney Luckadoo was brought to the jail by another agency on May 20 and was there for about 40 minutes when he had a “medical emergency”. He was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following an autopsy, the coroner ruled Luckadoo’s cause of death was cocaine intoxication and his manner of death was ruled an accident.

The incident remains under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and Indiana State Police.

