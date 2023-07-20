21Investigates ‘Build a bigger jail’: Vigo County Jail Officials advice to Allen County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County officials are in the process of finalizing plans for a new jail. The new facility is due to a federal judge ruling in favor of inmates who said the jail was unconstitutional.

The ruling demanded Allen County leaders address concerns about overcrowding, staffing, and treatment of inmates. But there are so many unanswered questions and concerns that both the federal judge and citizens want to know.

During a June hearing, Judge Damon Leichty of the Northern District said he wants details on the final design, like how many rooms, beds, and staff members they’ll need. He also wanted more concrete plans on how the jail will be funded.

The Vigo County Jail was also discussed during the hearing as a “model” for Allen County. Officials in Vigo County recently finished construction of a brand new jail after facing a similar lawsuit. So 21Alive went to Vigo County to learn more about their process and what advice they have for Allen County.

Less than one year after opening their new facility, the Vigo County Jail located in Terre Haute is at capacity.

“In my opinion, I believe we should have built this facility larger,” Vigo County Jail Chief Operations Derek Fell said. “Yes, I understand where people say ‘if you build it, you are going to fill it up,’ but we are not the ones out there committing the crimes. We can’t control that per se. I ultimately felt like if we would have built it a little larger, you can then house inmates from other counties and your county is making money.”

Addressing overcrowding issues

For two decades, the Vigo County Jail has dealt with overcrowding. It started in 2002 when the county and Vigo County Jail prisoners reached a private settlement agreement that included a population cap.

Vigo County officials say over the years, they added on to their old jail located next to the county courthouse in downtown Terre Haute. However, officials say they always felt like they were “playing catch-up,” always running out of room by the time the new portion opened.

Then in 2016, an Indianapolis-based attorney filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of a Vigo County inmate and all current and future inmates of the jail. The lawsuit claimed the jail population regularly exceeded a 268-inmate cap set in 2002. The ACLU of Indiana later joined the lawsuit, alleging unconstitutional conditions in the jail.

A federal judge agreed, and Vigo County was ordered to formalize remedies to fix jail overcrowding. Part of the remedy was moving the existing jail and building a new facility further away from the courthouse.

Building a new jail

After debates between city and county leaders, along with input from residents, officials agreed on a site for the new jail and broke ground in 2019, three years after the lawsuit was first filed.

DLZ was hired to develop a study of inmates’ data from the jail and recommended a new sheriff’s office, training center, a 505-bed jail, and associated spaces. The study also emphasized the need to address a diversion program, mental health, and medical needs, and the importance of rehabilitating in-custody inmates. DLZ was then hired to provide architecture and engineering services and designed the new 142,300 square feet.

A pod-shaped design was chosen for the jail. This design features a master control area in the center with cells and program areas surrounding the perimeter in a circular or pie-shaped layout. Officials say this design would allow for growth in the future with space to add another pod. Officials say they also built the kitchen and laundry area bigger than what would be needed for the number of beds the new jail holds.

The total cost of the jail was around $60 million.

Overcrowding problems persist

In November 2022, inmates were moved into the new jail. But officials say the problem of overcrowding just changed locations.

“I believe we knew we were going to be crowded before we ever moved in,” Fell said. “I think we all knew from day one we would still be facing an issue.”

During its most populated times, the old jail had anywhere from 275 to 350 inmates. The was built to hold 268.

The new jail holds 495 inmates, but due to federal regulations, officials say they have to keep the jail at 80 percent capacity, which is about 400. On the day 21Alive visited the jail, officials say the jail had 375 inmates with 40 inmates housed in surrounding counties, some being housed nearly 2 hours away. Officials also doubled their staff going from 40 employees to 80 employees.

“It’s kind of a no-brainer you are going to have to some more staff but the design is an important piece too,” Fell said. “We believe this is a more efficient jail than our previous one.”

The new Vigo County Jail is located more than 3 miles from the courthouse and old jail. Set back from the road, the new structure is located near U.S. 41. The facility is surrounded by commercial buildings, including the local mall, movie theatre, and an apartment complex. When inmates are released, they are let out of the front and walk to the road.

“I think one thing that needs to be thought about is when you release people from jail, where are they going to go? Is there a bus pickup or a bus stop? Do they have to walk a mile to get to a roadway or are they hanging out? So, I think that’s something that needs to be taken into consideration,” Fell said.

Officials say that with the new jail, the county is using more technology to allow inmates to attend court hearings without ever leaving the jail. For inmates housed in other counties, like Greene and Martin, officials say they will transport them back to Vigo County for their hearings.

The new jail also allows inmates to get more sunlight and activities.

Has the new jail raised property taxes?

According to Kevin Gardner, the Vigo County assessor, both property taxes and values have increased, partly due to inflation.

However, he says it will be a few years before the county knows exactly the jail’s impact.

“It has the ability to,” Gardner said. “Do I think it will? Probably not. We have the federal prison right down the road from there, which never affected any property values there.”

In 2018, the county introduced a proposal to raise to taxes by 0.75 percent. This increase included a 0.25 percent special purpose income tax to build the new jail to sunset (stop) in 20 years in 2031. Currently, the county is scheduled to pay off the jail construction by 2039.

Setting an example

Since the new Vigo County Jail opened, officials say they have given tours to other sheriff’s departments. One came from Minnesota to get ideas on how to set up their jail.

Vigo County leaders say they have offered to let Allen County officials tour their facility.

In 2014, Level 6 felony inmates were moved from state prison back to county jails. Sheriff’s departments across 21Country agree that this led to worse overcrowding in county jails.

Level 6 felonies are one step above a misdemeanor. People charged with Level 6 felonies include but are not limited to, battery, domestic violence, and criminal recklessness. Now, officials say that inmates charged with Level 5 felonies could be moved back to county jails due to overcrowding in state prisons.

