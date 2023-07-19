SACS takes small step to address racism, still no solid plan

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Southwest Allen County school board took another try at approving a plan to address racism in their schools. While they made one small step, there’s still a lot of questions remaining.

This comes after a photo of a Homestead High School student in blackface went viral in February. The photo sparked protests and anger. Months after that, the district committed to create a plan to address racism.

In a split decision, the board agreed to address racism in their schools through a partnership with a group called FAIR for All. However, as of this vote, the group will only be working with the teachers. The board still needs to decide on a group to host community engagement sessions. Some board members have suggested FAIR for All take on that role. While others say they’d like to stick with the original plan: working with a group called Rise to Win.

Superintendent Park Ginder’s initial plan included a partnership with both of these groups, but his recommendation was met with backlash from some board members.

There’s a financial downside to the idea of using FAIR for All as a whole to address the problems in the district. The group costs $7,000 per two hour session. Ginder says this could mean upwards of $50,000 total for their events.

Board President Jennifer Bennett voted against the motion to remove Rise to Win from the plans. She says she felt like they were a good group to address racism in their schools.

“I’m hoping that my community, that looks like me, that they’re okay,” Bennett said. “And the patience level for them is not gone and that we can keep going.”

Superintendent Ginder says it may seem like the board’s discussion wasn’t okay, but he says it was a good thing. He says the district is looking to facilitate difficult conversations like these.

21Investigates reached out to April Gregg and Ashley Washington with the group Freedom Against Cultural Transgressions in schools, otherwise known as F.A.C.T.S. They said they are disappointed the district does not have a concrete plan considering kids are only three weeks out from school starting.

The board will revisit the topic next week as they search for the community engagement portion of their plan.

