Police respond to armed robbery at gas station on city’s northeast side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say an armed robbery happened early Wednesday morning at a gas station on the city’s northeast side.

Officials say the robbery happened around 4:15 a.m. at the Shell gas station in the 6300 block of East State Boulevard.

The clerk at the station told 21Alive News that three men stole beer and tried to leave without paying. The clerk also says they confronted the group, and that’s when one of the men pulled a gun but did not fire before leaving with the beer.

