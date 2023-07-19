FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Dupont Meadows is a new single-family-for-rent neighborhood in Fort Wayne.

The neighborhood is at 2131 Sweet Breeze Way, near Dupont Road. There are 250 homes in the neighborhood, with options of one, two, three and four bedrooms.

The project is headed by Next Chapter Neighborhoods, a leader in single-family-for-rent neighborhoods. The group invested $57 million at Dupont Meadows and had more than 150 local workers and suppliers work on the construction.

They have amenities like an outdoor kitchen, a fully equipped fitness center, pickleball courts and a pool is also being built.

Next Chapter Neighborhood executive Vice President, Shane Malek, told us the positives of this style of living.

“While you’re still renting, you have all of the benefits of home ownership. You have an attached one-car garage, you have a front porch, you have a back porch, but you also have all the conveniences of renting,” says Malek.

The style of homes is more popular in the southeast part of the country, but they have already made their way to the Midwest.

Angola natives and Dupont Meadows residents, Brooke and Michael Hiler, recently moved back to Indiana from Chicago. They are thankful for this housing option for two reasons.

The Hiler’s have two Corgis, Millie and Chester, who loved running in their new yard. Brooke and Michael also both work at home, so having extra bedrooms is helpful for space.

“One of the biggest reasons we wanted to move here was for family, but this detached single-family home style is what we really wanted because we didn’t have that at all in Chicago,” says Brooke.

