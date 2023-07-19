Missouri man charged in Indiana trooper’s traffic death seeks change of venue

18-year-old Eddie P. Jones
18-year-old Eddie P. Jones(Provided)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — An 18-year-old Missouri man charged with murder in the traffic death of Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith requested a change of venue Tuesday for his upcoming trial, online court records show.

The request Tuesday seeks to move the trial of Eddie Jones of Sikeston, Missouri, to another county or to bring a jury in from another county, news outlets reported.

Jones also is charged with auto theft and resisting law enforcement.

Jones is accused of driving a stolen vehicle and leading police on a chase that killed Smith on June 28 as he was trying to deploy stop sticks on Ronald Reagan Parkway, north of Interstate 70 in Plainfield, state police have said.

Smith, 33, of Franklin, died after being taken to an Indianapolis hospital.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hallmark announces it will host a Christmas-themed cruise from Miami to the Bahamas in November...
Holiday special: Hallmark Channel announces first-ever ‘Countdown to Christmas’ cruise
INDOT says the northbound lanes of I-69 are currently closed between Auburn and Waterloo as...
Driver of mowing tractor in critical condition following crash with semi near Auburn
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
One died after crashing into a parked trailer on the city’s south side Friday.
Coroner rules on cause of death for woman found dead in crashed car in April
Hawk circles station tower camera during live broadcast, shocks meteorologist, anchor
Hawk circles station tower camera during live broadcast, shocks meteorologist, anchor

Latest News

Junior Achievement to hold Wine & Beer Festival at Parkview Field
Gigi's Playhouse Fort Wayne
Join Gigi’s Playhouse Ambassadors for lunch and food trucks Wednesday
Food Truck Wednesdays with Gigi's Playhouse
Fourth Annual Sidewalk Sale returns to downtown