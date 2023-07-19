Man injured in early morning DeKalb County crash

(DeKalb County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A man suffered minor injuries in a DeKalb County crash early Wednesday.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says the 38-year-old man was driving a Chevy truck south in the 600 block of County Road 27 a little after 2 a.m. when he tried to avoid colliding with a deer standing in the road.

A release says the man drove off the road and struck a tree. Police say he had a laceration above his right eye, as well as a possible broken leg and a few other cuts.

Police say the man’s vehicle was a “complete loss.”

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

