Man injured in early morning DeKalb County crash
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A man suffered minor injuries in a DeKalb County crash early Wednesday.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says the 38-year-old man was driving a Chevy truck south in the 600 block of County Road 27 a little after 2 a.m. when he tried to avoid colliding with a deer standing in the road.
A release says the man drove off the road and struck a tree. Police say he had a laceration above his right eye, as well as a possible broken leg and a few other cuts.
Police say the man’s vehicle was a “complete loss.”
