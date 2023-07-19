Kindness can be a matter of inches

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A phone call can change everything, and for Lisa Shelby, it did.

“When they called, they said, ‘We need you to come into the office on Monday,” Shelby said. “I said okay and thought that was kind of weird.”

Lisa Shelby’s worst fears were realized when the doctors told her it was stage two breast cancer. That was two months ago. It’s been appointments, injections and chemo treatments since, causing Shelby to lose her hair, but she hasn’t been alone. Shelby has the support of her family and her cousin Clifton Harp, who went the extra inch.

“I’ve grown my hair out several times over the last 20 years,” Harp said. “I donated to various causes. Then I recently found out that my cousin was going through chemo for cancer and losing her hair. I just decided that instead of donating to any kind of random cause, I was just going to see if I could have a wig made out of my hair and give it to her as a personal gift.”

Each fallen lock of Harp’s hair carries a message of love and support.

“I messaged him and said, ‘You don’t have to do this,’ and he said, ‘too late, it’s already done,” Shelby said. “I cried. I said, ‘you’re going to make me cry,’ and he said, ‘good,’ because he’s just like that.”

“She’s been like a sister to me growing up,” Harp said. “We’ve always been really close. I just wanted to help her out as much as I can.”

Harp’s actions mean more to Shelby than each long strand of hair that will very soon be on her head.

“He can be so selfless, and he’s grown his hair forever and why he would want to do that, I understand we’re family, but sometimes family doesn’t even do that,” Shelby said. “It means a lot knowing that he gave up a part of himself to help me.”

Along with cutting his hair, Harp has set up a go fund me for Shelby to help pay for the creation of the wig and her medical treatments. You can head to go fund me and search for Lisa Shelby Cancer Treatment Fund or click the link to donate.

