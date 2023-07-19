Junior Achievement to hold Wine & Beer Festival at Parkview Field

(Junior Achievement)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana announced its annual Wine & Beer Festival.

Organizers say the festival will be held at Parkview Field from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, July 28.

Officials all attendees will be able to enjoy unlimited samples of beer, wine, cider, and spirits from more than 35 vendors, as well as enjoy live music online auction, and a chance to win a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 23-Year Bourbon and a bourbon bundle.

Event leaders say tickets are on sale and start at $45 for general admission, $65 for premium admission, and $100 for VIP tickets, and they say VIP ticket holders can get in an hour early.

To purchase a ticket, click here.

