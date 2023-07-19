Junior Achievement to hold Wine & Beer Festival at Parkview Field

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana announced its annual Wine & Beer Festival.

Organizers say the festival will be held at Parkview Field from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, July 28.

Officials all attendees will be able to enjoy unlimited samples of beer, wine, cider, and spirits from more than 35 vendors, as well as enjoy live music online auction, and a chance to win a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 23-Year Bourbon and a bourbon bundle.

“Fort Wayne has a tradition of amazing year-round celebrations, and JA is proud to be offering this summer festival at Parkview Field. The JA Wine & Beer Festival is a fun way for adults to support JA’s mission of preparing young people for the opportunities and realities of work in the local workforce and a global economy.”

Event leaders say tickets are on sale and start at $45 for general admission, $65 for premium admission, and $100 for VIP tickets, and they say VIP ticket holders can get in an hour early.

To purchase a ticket, click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.