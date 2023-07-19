Join Gigi’s Playhouse Ambassadors for lunch and food trucks Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Gigi’s Playhouse will host it’s monthly Food Truck Wednesday today from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each truck is staffed by Gigi’s Playhouse Ambassadors.

Gigi’s is a Down Syndrome Achievement center with locations across the country.

Executive Director Holly Tonak says this experience is irreplaceable for the Gigi’s Playhouse Ambassadors as they help learn real world work skills in the local food trucks. They help prepare food, take payment and talk to customers.

The event only comes once a month, so don’t miss it!

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.