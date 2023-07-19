Indianapolis reverend meets with Fort Wayne Ten Point Coalition

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An Indianapolis reverend met with members of the Fort Wayne Ten Point Coalition Tuesday.

Reverend Charles Harrison of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition met with Fort Wayne United in the Oxford neighborhood to “help put boots on the ground.”

The coalition patrol is in its fourth year in Fort Wayne and has seen good results in preventing violence, and building relationships in the community are just some of the benefits, but Harrison admits the work to create a safer community is not over.

Harrison says that it is important to keep working with people who are most at-risk so they can become a success story.

