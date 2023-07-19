Gov. Holcomb appoints new Allen County Circuit Judge

Judge Hand is replacing Judge Davis.
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County now has a new circuit court judge.

Governor Eric Holcomb announced on Wednesday that he appointed Judge Ashley Hand to replace Judge Wendy Davis, who stepped down to run in the Republican primary for the state’s Third Congressional District.

Judge Hand currently serves as a Senior Magistrate in the Allen Circuit Court where she primarily handles family law cases.

Before that, officials say worked in private practice, focusing on family law and civil cases like employment discrimination and insurance claims. She received an undergraduate degree from Indiana University Purdue University Fort Wayne and a law degree from Indiana University McKinney School of Law, leaders say.

