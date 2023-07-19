Fourth Annual Sidewalk Sale returns to downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fourth Annual Sidewalk Sale is returning to downtown Fort Wayne this August.

Officials say 48 shops are participating within the 99-block area, as well as the area surrounding Broadway, Main Street, and Wells Street Corridors, as well as more than 50 restaurants throughout downtown Fort Wayne.

The event is scheduled for Aug. 11-12, and event organizers say this is a great opportunity for the public to meet local business owners and “give back to the community.”

Below is some of the entertainment scheduled to take place on Saturday, Aug. 12:

Live music from The Mad Scatter: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., PNC Plaza

Family fun activities: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., ACPL Plaza

Flow Down Hula Hoopers: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., ACPL Plaza

Family fun activities: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., PNC Plaza

Rapunzel and Tinkerbell by Your Party Princess: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., PNC Plaza

Live music from The Party Boat: 12:00 – 2:00 p.m., ACPL Plaza

Live music from Ed Renz: 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., PNC Plaza

Organizers say Hops Harvester Fort Wayne will offer free wagon rides throughout downtown from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. to connect shoppers with stores and restaurants.

