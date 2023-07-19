Fort Wayne Champs return for another run in TBT

By Chris Ryan
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Champs will soon begin play in TBT, “The Basketball Tournament,” with a familiar roster, headed by Ball State grad Tayler Persons, a third-year returnee.

The Champs will play in their first do-or-die game against the Bucketeers (ETSU Alumni team) on Friday at 3 p.m. at the Xavier University Cintas Center.

The last team standing in TBT wins a million dollar prize.

