Fort Wayne Champs return for another run in TBT

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Champs will soon begin play in TBT, “The Basketball Tournament,” with a familiar roster, headed by Ball State grad Tayler Persons, a third-year returnee.

The Champs will play in their first do-or-die game against the Bucketeers (ETSU Alumni team) on Friday at 3 p.m. at the Xavier University Cintas Center.

The last team standing in TBT wins a million dollar prize.

