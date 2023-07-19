Community that Cares: Aaron M. Stone Memorial Fund

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Every week we are focused on sharing the “good” happening right here in our area.

This week, we speak with one Fort Wayne couple is honoring their son by helping other kids discover a passion for music.

Aaron Stone loved music. He played the drums, mandolin, ukelele, and more. In fact, he taught himself these new skills as he battled a rare childhood cancer.

“He handled everything with grace and dignity and a sense of humor that was well beyond his years, well beyond his years,” said LouAnn and Mike Stone. “He never asked ‘why, why me?’ Never said ‘this is unfair’, never did any of that. It was just ‘okay, what do we do?’”

Aaron passed away at just 18 years old. As his parents dealt with the devastating loss, they were also determined to honor his legacy by sharing his passion with others. They used his college money to start the “Aaron M. Stone Memorial Fund.”

So far, they’ve provided more than a dozen kids with instruments. They’ve also equipped three music rooms with instruments and created a mobile garage band, where kids can just pick up an instrument and start playing.

They also support families who have a child going through cancer by giving out backpacks called “Aaron’s essentials.” The backpacks are stocked with everything Aaron loved, including a ukelele.

To learn more about the “Aaron M. Stone Memorial Fund,” click here.

