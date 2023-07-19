Columbia City ice cream shop to be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants”

(Moo-Over)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WPTA) - A small town creamery is about to make big waves on a popular show.

Moo-Over, the only plant-based ice cream (crème) shop in Indiana, was selected to be featured by America’s Best Restaurants, which highlights small, unique restaurants across the country.

Shop owners say they invite the public to be a part of the production, as the video shoot will be held between 2 and 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, at 207 W. Van Buren St. in Columbia City.

They say the shoot will focus on the shop’s desserts and the inspiration behind the creation of the brand.

