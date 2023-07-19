Columbia City ice cream shop to be featured on “America’s Best Restaurants”

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WPTA) - A small town creamery is about to make big waves on a popular show.

Moo-Over, the only plant-based ice cream (crème) shop in Indiana, was selected to be featured by America’s Best Restaurants, which highlights small, unique restaurants across the country.

“We had to complete a series of interviews in order to be selected for this feature. ABR selected us for our uniqueness – we are the only dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan dessert shop in Indiana. Everything is made in-house,”

Shop owners say they invite the public to be a part of the production, as the video shoot will be held between 2 and 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, at 207 W. Van Buren St. in Columbia City.

They say the shoot will focus on the shop’s desserts and the inspiration behind the creation of the brand.

