Antiquing event coming to Decatur in August

DECATUR, Ind. (WPTA) - Good news for antique fanatics, an appraisal event is coming to a Decatur retirement community this August.

Officials sent a release on Wednesday, saying the show will be coming to Adams Woodcrest on Thursday, August 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Porter Auditorium. Adams Woodcrest is located at 1300 Mercer Ave.

The Scheerer McCulloch company, which organizes the show, has requested a two-item limit per person or family.

Anyone wanting to attend is asked to RSVP their attendance and what they plan to bring by August 4 to Adams Woodcrest at 260-724-3311. You can also send the RSVP via email, to Amy Hake at amy.hake@adamshealthnetwork.org.

EDITOR’S NOTE: A previous version of this article stated the event was affiliated with PBS. It has no affiliation and is a separate antique event.

