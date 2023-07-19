‘Antiques Roadshow’ coming to Decatur in August

FILE PHOTO - The popular PBS program “Antiques Roadshow” shot some episodes in Vermont last...
FILE PHOTO - The popular PBS program “Antiques Roadshow” shot some episodes in Vermont last summer.(WCAX)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ind. (WPTA) - Good news for antique fanatics, PBS’ hit program “Antiques Roadshow” is coming to a Decatur retirement community this August.

Officials sent a release on Wednesday, saying the show will be coming to Adams Woodcrest on Thursday, August 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Porter Auditorium. Adams Woodcrest is located at 1300 Mercer Ave.

The Scheerer McCulloch company, which organizes the show, has requested a two-item limit per person or family.

Anyone wanting to attend is asked to RSVP their attendance and what they plan to bring by August 4 to Adams Woodcrest at 260-724-3311. You can also send the RSVP via email, to Amy Hake at amy.hake@adamshealthnetwork.org.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hallmark announces it will host a Christmas-themed cruise from Miami to the Bahamas in November...
Holiday special: Hallmark Channel announces first-ever ‘Countdown to Christmas’ cruise
INDOT says the northbound lanes of I-69 are currently closed between Auburn and Waterloo as...
Driver of mowing tractor in critical condition following crash with semi near Auburn
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
One died after crashing into a parked trailer on the city’s south side Friday.
Coroner rules on cause of death for woman found dead in crashed car in April
Hawk circles station tower camera during live broadcast, shocks meteorologist, anchor
Hawk circles station tower camera during live broadcast, shocks meteorologist, anchor

Latest News

Gigi's Playhouse Fort Wayne
Join Gigi’s Playhouse Ambassadors for lunch and food trucks Wednesday
A phone call can change everything, and for Lisa Shelby, it did.
Kindness can be a matter of inches
TAKEN WITH PRIDE: Photographer offers services for free during Fort Wayne Pride
TAKEN WITH PRIDE: Photographer offers services for free during Fort Wayne Pride
Touch-A-Truck
Bierman Autism Center to host sensory friendly Touch-A-Truck event