21INVESTIGATES: SACS superintendent addresses debate over plan to combat racism

The Southwest Allen County School's board took a small step Tuesday to address racism in their schools. 21Investigates wanted to know more about their decision to partner with a group called FAIR for All.

This comes after a photo of a Homestead High School student in blackface went viral in February. The photo sparked protests and anger. Months after that, the district committed to create a plan to address racism.

In a split decision, the board agreed to address racism in their schools through a partnership with a group called FAIR for All. However, as of this vote, the group will only be working with the teachers. The board still needs to decide on a group to host community engagement sessions. Some board members have suggested FAIR for All take on that role. While others say they’d like to stick with the original plan: working with a group called Rise to Win.

Superintendent Park Ginder’s initial plan included a partnership with both of these groups, but his recommendation was met with backlash from some board members.

21Investigates reporter Karli VanCleave asked Ginder about this in a sit down interview Wednesday. She asked him questions about the mission behind FAIR for All.

“FAIR for All is kind of a middle of the road, to right leaning, group of people who are interested in addressing race and inequity, but have a different lenses that they see through than maybe other people,” Ginder said.

The organization’s founder has stated that he started the group the combat Critical Race Theory (CRT).

“How did I feel about that?” Ginder said. “I made the board aware there were some potential concerns for people in our community.”

Board member Brad Mills said he did not support the possible partnership with Rise to Win. Board President Jennifer Bennet asked him why. He said, “At the beginning of their website, they talk about diversity, equity and inclusion. That has a lot of negative connotations and I don’t think it’s right for our community.”

21Investigates asked Ginder if he agreed with that statement.

Ginder replied, “It’d be not my position to say that diversity is a bad thing, doing things in an equitable manner is a bad thing, or being inclusive is a bad thing. Not everybody feels the same way that I do.”

There’s a financial downside to the idea of using FAIR for All as a whole to address the problems in the district. The group costs $7,000 per two hour session. Ginder says this could mean upwards of $50,000 total for their events.

Ginder says the board will revisit the topic August 1st as they search for the community engagement portion of their plan. He says some members want to use FAIR for All for that portion as well.

