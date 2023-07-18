TAKEN WITH PRIDE: Photographer offers services for free during Fort Wayne Pride

By Tom Powell and Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - You simply can’t put a price on pride.

Fort Wayne photographer MacKenzie Bates knows that sentiment well. To help give that gift of self-acceptance to the community, she is offering her services for free during this weekend’s Pride festivities.

RELATED: Annual Pride Fest returns to Headwaters Park

Whether she’s taking photos of her adorable dog or prideful portraits in downtown Fort Wayne, if MacKenzie Bates is behind the lens, she’ll make you feel at ease.

“When I shoot, I like to be high energy—I think a lot of us are really nervous in front of the camera.”

She tells us there was a time in her life when was nervous, too, about living her authentic life.

“I was raised in a world where you weren’t supposed to be who I actively am now.”

Now, this single mom is running a successful photography business, breaking down barriers we all put up when someone says, “Let’s take a picture!”

You can count on MacKenzie to bring that same energy and inexplicable knack to make folks feel comfortable to Fort Wayne Pride this weekend.

“I’m doing a free photo booth—it’ll be on this couch—we have a really fun little setup to give everyone free photos to celebrate our pride.”

She says it’s a way to use her talent to say thank you to a community that has helped and embraced her.

“I know that statistically, the queer community is often marginalized in photos, and it’s not necessarily an expense that everyone can justify.”

So look for MacKenzie’s booth at this weekend’s festival and you just might walk away feeling a lot of pride—in yourself.

Fort Wayne Pride will be held on Friday, July 21, and Saturday, July 22, at Headwaters Park.

