Stray bullet into home misses man inside, a father now concerned for his family

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A father of an 8-year-old says he’s terrified after he says a stray bullet went through their home as he heard police arguing outside.

Jessie Schuller lives at the Oak Terrace of Berne Apartments. On July 15th, around 1:30 a.m. he says something woke him up out of his sleep. He says it was a bullet that came through the house.

His first priority was to make sure his family was ok. Schuller says he then called 911, but he says no one was arrested.

“We just don’t feel like it was handled properly. It just feels like there are a lot of red flags. I mean a gun was shot into my home and right next to my head. Like if it was this close I might not be alive today. I’m not sure. Today’s my son’s 8th birthday and luckily he wasn’t downstairs.”

21 Alive News visited the Berne Police Department to get more information on the investigation. They asked us to fill out a record request and we are waiting to hear back.

