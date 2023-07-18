North America’s largest inline skating competition comes to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials announced Tuesday morning that the State Wars United States Roller Hockey Championships kicked off in Fort Wayne.

Event organizers say the two-week tournament will be held at the SportsONE Parkview Icehouse from July 18-31 and is expected to draw more than 10,000 players, including 283 teams, with three teams from the Hoosier State.

Officials from teams across the United States, Canada, Colombia, Australia, Spain, and other countries will play in the tournament.

“We are thrilled to welcome State Wars back for the sixth time to Fort Wayne. It is an incredible sporting event for our community bringing players and families not only to compete but also to explore our city. Expect to see hockey jerseys at our attractions, restaurants, and retail stores over the next two weeks."

Officials say this tournament could allow for future hosting opportunities.

Click here to see the full schedule of games.

Admission is free for the public.

