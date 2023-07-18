Hawk circles station tower camera during live broadcast, shocks meteorologist, anchor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 21Alive News anchor and meteorologist got the surprise of their lives Tuesday afternoon during a live newscast.

Anchor Krista Miller and Meteorologist Liz Braden were wrapping up the noon newscast when a hawk stole the last 30 seconds of the show.

The bird was caught circling the station’s tower camera and decided to go in for a close-up during the seven-day weather forecast, shocking both Miller and Braden.

The two could not help but laugh off the digital “encounter,” but Miller’s “that’s remarkable” sums up the entire thing perfectly.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.