Hawk circles station tower camera during live broadcast, shocks meteorologist, anchor

By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 21Alive News anchor and meteorologist got the surprise of their lives Tuesday afternoon during a live newscast.

Anchor Krista Miller and Meteorologist Liz Braden were wrapping up the noon newscast when a hawk stole the last 30 seconds of the show.

The bird was caught circling the station’s tower camera and decided to go in for a close-up during the seven-day weather forecast, shocking both Miller and Braden.

The two could not help but laugh off the digital “encounter,” but Miller’s “that’s remarkable” sums up the entire thing perfectly.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One died after crashing into a parked trailer on the city’s south side Friday.

Coroner rules on cause of death for woman found dead in crashed car in April

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Allen County Coroner’s Office has completed the autopsy for the 22-year-old woman who was found dead inside a crashed car in late April.

News

Hawk circles station tower camera during live broadcast, shocks meteorologist, anchor

Hawk circles station tower camera during live broadcast, shocks meteorologist, anchor

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Indy reverend Harrison coming to Fort Wayne

Indy reverend Harrison coming to Fort Wayne

Updated: 3 hours ago

breaking

INDOT says the northbound lanes of I-69 are currently closed between Auburn and Waterloo as...

Crash between semi, mowing tractor closes NB I-69 south of Waterloo

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says the northbound lanes of I-69 are currently restricted between Auburn and Waterloo as crews respond to a crash.

Latest News

News

North America’s largest inline skating competition comes to Fort Wayne

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Fort Wayne man enters plea deal in 2021 double shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

North America’s largest inline skating competition comes to Fort Wayne

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Officials announced Tuesday that the State Wars United States Roller Hockey Championships kicked off Tuesday in Fort Wayne.

Crime

12-year-old tells Muncie police she’s pregnant with child molestation suspect’s baby

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTHR
A Muncie man is accused of child molestation after he admitted to being in a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl, according to court documents.

News

Praxis Landmark Recovery,

2 officials are out at Indiana addiction center after 3 deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Two leaders are out at an Indiana addiction treatment center after three recent deaths and calls by police to yank its license.

News

Fort Wayne’s southwest side to see more lane restrictions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Get ready to face even more lane restrictions on the city’s southwest side.