Fort Wayne’s southwest side to see more lane restrictions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Get ready to face even more lane restrictions on the city’s southwest side.

City leaders say intermittent lane restrictions will begin today for the following roads:

Getz Road between W. Jefferson Blvd. and South Bend Drive

South Bend Drive between Covington Road and W. Jefferson Blvd

Liberty Mills Road between Amber Road and W. Hill Road

Officials say the restrictions will be in place until Thursday, July 27, for the second phase of a resurfacing project.

