Fort Wayne’s southwest side to see more lane restrictions
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Get ready to face even more lane restrictions on the city’s southwest side.
City leaders say intermittent lane restrictions will begin today for the following roads:
- Getz Road between W. Jefferson Blvd. and South Bend Drive
- South Bend Drive between Covington Road and W. Jefferson Blvd
- Liberty Mills Road between Amber Road and W. Hill Road
Officials say the restrictions will be in place until Thursday, July 27, for the second phase of a resurfacing project.
