Fort Wayne’s southwest side to see more lane restrictions

(MGN Online)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Get ready to face even more lane restrictions on the city’s southwest side.

City leaders say intermittent lane restrictions will begin today for the following roads:

  • Getz Road between W. Jefferson Blvd. and South Bend Drive
  • South Bend Drive between Covington Road and W. Jefferson Blvd
  • Liberty Mills Road between Amber Road and W. Hill Road

Officials say the restrictions will be in place until Thursday, July 27, for the second phase of a resurfacing project.

