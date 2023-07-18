Fort Wayne man enters plea deal in 2021 double shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 40-year-old Fort Wayne man arrested in a 2021 shooting that left one woman dead and her husband injured is now pleading guilty to lesser charges.

Court documents say Henry Myers Jr. got into an argument with 33-year-old Alexia Quinn and her husband on Dec. 23, 2021. Documents say Myers then pulled out a gun and pointed it at Quinn. Quinn’s husband said he feared for her life so he also pulled out a gun, and shots were exchanged.

Quinn died from her injuries, and both of the men were seriously injured but later recovered. Myers was then arrested on charges of murder, criminal confinement, battery, criminal recklessness, reckless homicide, and use of a firearm.

Now on Tuesday, prosecutors say Myers has entered a plea agreement for the charges of battery and reckless homicide. If the plea deal is accepted by a judge, the counts of murder, criminal confinement, and an additional penalty for the use of a firearm would be dropped.

He is set to be sentenced on August 11.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.