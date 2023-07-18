Fort Wayne man enters plea deal in 2021 double shooting

Henry Myers Jr.
Henry Myers Jr.(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 40-year-old Fort Wayne man arrested in a 2021 shooting that left one woman dead and her husband injured is now pleading guilty to lesser charges.

Court documents say Henry Myers Jr. got into an argument with 33-year-old Alexia Quinn and her husband on Dec. 23, 2021. Documents say Myers then pulled out a gun and pointed it at Quinn. Quinn’s husband said he feared for her life so he also pulled out a gun, and shots were exchanged.

Quinn died from her injuries, and both of the men were seriously injured but later recovered. Myers was then arrested on charges of murder, criminal confinement, battery, criminal recklessness, reckless homicide, and use of a firearm.

Now on Tuesday, prosecutors say Myers has entered a plea agreement for the charges of battery and reckless homicide. If the plea deal is accepted by a judge, the counts of murder, criminal confinement, and an additional penalty for the use of a firearm would be dropped.

He is set to be sentenced on August 11.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North America’s largest inline skating competition comes to Fort Wayne

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
Officials announced Tuesday that the State Wars United States Roller Hockey Championships kicked off Tuesday in Fort Wayne.

Crime

12-year-old tells Muncie police she’s pregnant with child molestation suspect’s baby

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WTHR
A Muncie man is accused of child molestation after he admitted to being in a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl, according to court documents.

News

Praxis Landmark Recovery,

2 officials are out at Indiana addiction center after 3 deaths

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By The Associated Press
Two leaders are out at an Indiana addiction treatment center after three recent deaths and calls by police to yank its license.

News

Fort Wayne’s southwest side to see more lane restrictions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Evan Harris
Get ready to face even more lane restrictions on the city’s southwest side.

Latest News

News

5th Indiana Baby Box surrender of 2023 in Kokomo, officials say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Officials with Safe Haven Baby Boxes have announced the most recent surrender.

Politics

A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.

Settlement reached in Sen. Tyler Johnson malpractice case

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Indiana Capital Chronicle
An Indiana senator’s medical malpractice case involving the 2018 death of a young woman has an “agreed resolution,” according to court records.

News

First alert weather

Patchy fog, then sunshine for Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

News

Fort Wayne business helps kids get back to school

Updated: 6 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

News

K105 taking Barbie, Ken doll, other toy donations for Erin’s House

Updated: 6 hours ago
21Alive News at 6

News

Downtown Huntington bridge reopens following monthslong closure

Updated: 6 hours ago
21Alive News at 11