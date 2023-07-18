Fort Wayne business helps kids get back to school

Simple Nature's next way of giving back? Along with help from the community, Simple Nature is gathering a gallery of free brand-new backpacks for Fort Wayne students in need.(WPTA)
By Andy Newman
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For Derek Taylor, candles provide the light in his life.

“I started Simple Nature back in 2018,” Taylor said. “It’s mainly just making and selling candles all day.”

These scented columns of wax don’t just hold a glow, they bring light to the world around them.

“Simple Nature, one of its main goals is to give back to the community,” Taylor said.

Its next way of giving back? Along with help from the community, gathering a gallery of free brand-new backpacks for Fort Wayne students in need.

“We just celebrated the five-year anniversary of Simple Nature and wanted to go big and celebrate big,” Taylor said. “I decided what’s the biggest way to give back to the community that’s given me so much.”

Taylor’s sea of backpacks will eventually be packed away themselves and brought to Bloomingdale Elementary School.

“We have 311 backpacks which is enough to supply every single student at Bloomingdale Elementary with the tools they need to start off the year right,” Taylor said.

The tools in those bags include over 1000 folders, 700 notebooks, and 5000 pencils among other school supplies and hygiene products. The act is no candle in the wind.

“Their reaction was just kind of blown away,” Taylor said. “No one ever does this apparently. 88% of the kids there are considered economically disadvantaged. Being able to provide them with the resources that they need and possibly help parents alleviate a bit of stress at the start of the year, I think is going to help tremendously.”

Taylor’s passion for bringing light to each child at Bloomingdale Elementary’s life, burns bright.

“It means the world to me,” Taylor said. “Just being able to give back to the community without the support of Fort Wayne, Simple Nature wouldn’t be here, and we wouldn’t be celebrating a five-year anniversary. Just being able to give back in some way, shape or form is tremendous, and just being able to help kids that need it is even better.”

Taylor plans to drop the bags off at Bloomingdale Elementary at 11 a.m. on Friday. If you want to donate or help unload bags, Taylor encourages you to show up then.

