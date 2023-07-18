Driver of mowing tractor in critical condition following crash with semi near Auburn

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says the northbound lanes of I-69 were closed for several hours Tuesday afternoon between Auburn and Waterloo as crews responded to a crash.

INDOT says the crash happened in the northbound lanes of the interstate between IN 8 and Exit 334, south of Waterloo, around noon Tuesday.

Police say the crash involves a semi and a mowing tractor that is contracted by INDOT. The driver of the mowing tractor is said to be in critical condition.

All northbound lanes were blocked for at least two hours, and all lanes re-opened by 4:15 p.m. During the closure, police say traffic was diverted onto S.R. 8 in Auburn.

Indiana State Police tell 21Alive that a criminal investigation is currently ongoing regarding the crash as they believe the semi driver was impaired.

