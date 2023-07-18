Crash between semi, mowing tractor closes NB I-69 south of Waterloo

INDOT says the northbound lanes of I-69 are currently closed between Auburn and Waterloo as...
INDOT says the northbound lanes of I-69 are currently closed between Auburn and Waterloo as crews respond to a crash.(staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says the northbound lanes of I-69 are currently restricted between Auburn and Waterloo as crews respond to a crash.

INDOT says the crash happened in the northbound lanes of the interstate between IN 8 and Exit 334, south of Waterloo, around noon Tuesday.

Police say the crash involves a semi and a mowing tractor that is contracted by INDOT. The driver of the mowing tractor is said to be in critical condition.

All northbound lanes were blocked for at least two hours, with one lane re-opening around 2:30 p.m. Officers say they expect the lane restrictions to last through the early evening.

Indiana State Police tell 21Alive that a criminal investigation is currently ongoing regarding the crash.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

