Coroner rules on cause of death for woman found dead in crashed car in April

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has completed the autopsy for the 22-year-old woman who was found dead inside a crashed car in late April.

Police were called to the 6100 block of Decatur Road, just south of Paulding Road, around 9 a.m. on April 28. They say a woman was found dead inside a car that appeared to have crashed into a parked trailer, believing the crash happened around midnight.

On May 1, the coroner identified the victim as 22-year-old Jarice Utique Austin of Fort Wayne but did not release her cause and manner of death.

Now after further testing, the coroner says Austin died of multiple blunt force injuries and her death was ruled an accident.

