Coroner rules on cause of death for woman found dead in crashed car in April

One died after crashing into a parked trailer on the city’s south side Friday.
One died after crashing into a parked trailer on the city’s south side Friday.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has completed the autopsy for the 22-year-old woman who was found dead inside a crashed car in late April.

Police were called to the 6100 block of Decatur Road, just south of Paulding Road, around 9 a.m. on April 28. They say a woman was found dead inside a car that appeared to have crashed into a parked trailer, believing the crash happened around midnight.

On May 1, the coroner identified the victim as 22-year-old Jarice Utique Austin of Fort Wayne but did not release her cause and manner of death.

Now after further testing, the coroner says Austin died of multiple blunt force injuries and her death was ruled an accident.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hallmark announces it will host a Christmas-themed cruise from Miami to the Bahamas in November...
Holiday special: Hallmark Channel announces first-ever ‘Countdown to Christmas’ cruise
45-year-old Hope Richmond was arrested and charged in the Oct. 1 hit-and-run in Steuben County...
Woman handed 12 years in Steuben County hit-and-run that killed one teen, injured another
ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” stars Gerry Turner.
ABC’s ‘The Golden Bachelor’ star from Indiana
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
2019 new conservation officer truck logo, decal
6-year-old girl’s body recovered from Bixler Lake Saturday

Latest News

Hawk circles station tower camera during live broadcast, shocks meteorologist, anchor
Hawk circles station tower camera during live broadcast, shocks meteorologist, anchor
Hawk circles station tower camera during live broadcast, shocks meteorologist, anchor
Hawk circles station tower camera during live broadcast, shocks meteorologist, anchor
Indy reverend Harrison coming to Fort Wayne
Indy reverend Harrison coming to Fort Wayne
INDOT says the northbound lanes of I-69 are currently closed between Auburn and Waterloo as...
Crash between semi, mowing tractor closes NB I-69 south of Waterloo