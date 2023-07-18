5th Indiana Baby Box surrender of 2023 in Kokomo, officials say

KOKOMO, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with Safe Haven Baby Boxes have announced the most recent surrender.

According to a news release, officials say a baby was surrendered via Baby Box on Monday at a Kokomo fire station.

The release says the newest surrender is the fifth Baby Box surrender in Indiana since the start of the year. A press conference on the most recent Box surrender was held early Tuesday morning.

“We are so grateful to this birth mother for bravely and lovingly surrendering her infant. It is a joy each and every time we get a call saying we have a baby in a Box. When we are prepared to aid women in crisis we can positively impact so many. A family who has been eagerly awaiting a baby to adopt has their life forever changed for the better.”

So far this year, there have been 12 total surrenders via Baby Boxes, with five being in Indiana.

