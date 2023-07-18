5th Indiana Baby Box surrender of 2023 in Kokomo, officials say
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KOKOMO, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with Safe Haven Baby Boxes have announced the most recent surrender.
According to a news release, officials say a baby was surrendered via Baby Box on Monday at a Kokomo fire station.
The release says the newest surrender is the fifth Baby Box surrender in Indiana since the start of the year. A press conference on the most recent Box surrender was held early Tuesday morning.
So far this year, there have been 12 total surrenders via Baby Boxes, with five being in Indiana.
