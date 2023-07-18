12-year-old tells Muncie police she’s pregnant with child molestation suspect’s baby

MUNCIE, Ind. (WTHR) - A Muncie man is accused of child molestation after he admitted to being in a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl, according to court documents.

Police said the girl told them that she was six to eight weeks pregnant during the time of the suspect’s arrest.

Michael Johnson Jr., 18, was arrested Thursday on three preliminary charges: child molestation, child molestation and fondling, and possession of child porn.

Muncie investigators said they found photos revealing multiple nude photos of the two, along with “numerous photos of them together.”

Court documents also say Johnson gave police consent to search his phone, where they found “numerous nude and explicit photographs and videos of the 12-year-old juvenile.”

