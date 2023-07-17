Woman handed 12 years in Steuben County hit-and-run that killed one teen, injured another

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - An Ohio woman who pleaded guilty to the hit-and-run of two young teens in Steuben County in October, leaving one dead, was met with protestors during her sentencing hearing on Monday.

Police say Hope Richmond hit two children walking along CR 275 North near Lake James on October 1, 2022, and fled the scene of the crash. 13-year-old Wayden Bennett was taken to a hospital for treatment where he died two days after the crash. 12-year-old Ryly Cumings was treated and released from the hospital.

Officers then shared a description of the suspect vehicle, leading to Richmond’s arrest on October 3 after a witness reported seeing her vehicle at a home near Fremont.

She was then charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury, leaving the scene of an accident with moderate or serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice. Richmond pleaded guilty to all three charges in May.

Before her sentencing hearing on Monday, protestors gathered at the courthouse to advocate for harsher punishment, as her plea deal called for a maximum sentence of 14 years.

Protestors have gathered at the Steuben County Courthouse Monday morning as Hope Richmond is...
Protestors have gathered at the Steuben County Courthouse Monday morning as Hope Richmond is set to be sentenced in an October hit-and-run.(staff)

Hours of victim impact statements were heard from numerous people on Monday, including the mother and father of Wayden Bennett.

After a brief recess and statements from prosecutors, the judge announced Richmond’s sentence: 12 years in prison.

Her license was also suspended for five years.

