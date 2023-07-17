Two Marion men charged for 2015 murder of 24-year-old

MARION, Ind. (WPTA) - Marion police say two men have been charged in connection to the 2015 murder of a 24-year-old man.

32-year-old Terrence Devon Fetz and 40-year-old Darzell Jones are the men facing charges for the murder of 24-year-old David Wise, who police say was found dead with one gunshot wound near 8th and D Streets.

The release says the shooting happened a little after 3:30 p.m. back on Jan. 3, 2015.

Police say Jones surrendered himself to police and is currently at the Grant County Jail.

Fetz is currently incarcerated at the Indiana Department of Corrections Westville prison.

Both are facing charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

