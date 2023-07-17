Sexual abuse allegation against late Fort Wayne-South Bend priest found credible

Father Jan Klimczyk
Father Jan Klimczyk(Today's Catholic)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU and WPTA) - A South Bend priest who was killed in a hit-and-run crash last year allegedly sexually abused a minor during his time serving with the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

The diocese says it was recently made aware of an allegation that Father Jan Klimczyk engaged in sexual abuse of a minor. Officials say that allegation has been found credible. It was not specified when the alleged abuse took place, but the diocese says it received the allegation after Father Klimczyk’s death.

As a result, Father Klimczyk has been placed on the diocese’s list of clergies credibly accused of sexual abuse of a minor. The full list can be found online by clicking here.

The diocese says it is extending its “heartfelt prayers to all who are affected by this news and stands firm in its commitment to investigate any allegation of sexual abuse by a member of the clergy and to listen to and support anyone who has been abused.” The diocese’s full statement on Father Klimczyk can be found at the bottom of this article.

Prior to his death on Aug. 22, 2022, Father Klimczyk was a retired priest in residence at Holy Family Parish in South Bend. The 67-year-old was riding a bicycle on W. Western Avenue just outside of South Bend’s city limits when he was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Ordained in his native Poland, Father Klimczyk served several other local parishes in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend, including St. Adalbert’s, St. Stanilaus Kostka in New Carlisle, and St. Patrick’s Parish in Walkerton.

According to Today’s Catholic, he started as an associate pastor of St. Charles Borromeo Parish in Fort Wayne from 2000 to 2002. He was also appointed associate pastor at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in the Summit City in 2012.

The publication says he also served as chaplain at Saint Anne Communities at Victory Noll in Huntington in 2016.

Official statement on Father Klimczyk from the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend:

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Victim's parents share reaction to Hope Richmond's sentencing

Updated: 2 hours ago

Huntington County

The Jackson Street bridge over Little River is now back open in Huntington, INDOT says.

Downtown Huntington bridge reopens following monthslong closure

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff
A big sigh of relief in downtown Huntington this morning as a major thoroughfare has reopened.

News

Two Marion men charged for 2015 murder of 24-year-old

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Protest held ahead of sentencing for woman charged in hit-and-run of two Steuben Co. teens

Updated: 5 hours ago

Latest News

News

Funeral services held Monday for fallen MCSO Deputy John Durm

Updated: 5 hours ago

Politics

Mayor Henry vetoes ordinance seeking term limits for mayoral board appointments

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has submitted a veto against a City Council ordinance that aims set term limits for mayoral board and commission appointments.

News

ABC’s ‘The Golden Bachelor’ star from Indiana

ABC’s ‘The Golden Bachelor’ star from Indiana

Updated: 6 hours ago

Community

K105 taking Barbie, Ken doll, other toy donations for Erin’s House

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Dan Austin from K105 Radio and Regal Coldwater Crossing say they are seeking toys in honor of the new Barbie movie.

Special Segments

In the Arts: Artlink’s Member Showcase

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Linda Jackson and Evan Harris
In this edition of In the Arts, Rachel King from Arts United chats about the Artlink Member Showcase.

Community

ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor” stars Gerry Turner.

ABC’s ‘The Golden Bachelor’ star from Indiana

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
ABC’s first-ever senior star of ‘The Bachelor’ is from the Hoosier state.