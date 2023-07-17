Michigan man critically injured after crash with LaGrange Co. sheriff’s deputy

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say a man was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a LaGrange County Sheriff’s deputy.

According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, the crash happened Sunday afternoon. The deputy was heading east on State Road 120 with lights and sirens on, heading to an unrelated call.

They say that is when a truck pulled in front of the deputy, causing the two to collide.

Officials say the truck rolled over, and the man inside was later flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne in serious condition. Police say the injured man is 33-year-old Jamie Espinal-Albor of Sturgis, Michigan.

The release says the deputy was not injured, and an ongoing investigation exists.

