Mayor Henry vetoes ordinance seeking term limits for mayoral board appointments
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry has submitted a veto against a City Council ordinance that aims set term limits for mayoral board and commission appointments.
Mayor Henry has vetoed G-23-06-42 as amended, saying imposing term limits on his appointments to the City’s boards and commissions is legislative overreach by the City Council.
The mayor notes that a balance “must be maintained” between new members who are appointed and those currently serving on boards and commissions. He says the proposal would restrict his ability to appoint qualified people to serve in such roles by “setting arbitrary limits on their terms of service.”
The ordinance, introduced on July 11, would limit his appointees to two consecutive terms on the same board or commission. They may be re-appointed to the same board or commission after not serving on said board or commission for one term. You can read the full measure here.
City Council members must now vote on whether or not to override the veto.
