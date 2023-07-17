K105 taking Barbie, Ken doll, other toy donations for Erin’s House

(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Barbie fans, pay attention.

Dan Austin from K105 Radio and Regal Coldwater Crossing say they are seeking toys in honor of the new Barbie movie.

On Thursday, July 20, the date of the Barbie movie premiere, Austin says he will broadcast his afternoon show from 2-7 p.m. at the Regal Coldwater Crossing Theaters and collect Barbies, Kens, and other new toys to be donated.

Organizers say the toys will be donated to Erin’s House for Grieving Children, and during the live show, there will be a chance to win a three-month unlimited Regal Cinemas pass.

They say anyone unable to stop by the theater on Thursday can drop off their donation at K105 at 2915 Maples Road from today until Friday, July 21.

