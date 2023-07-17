Downtown Huntington bridge reopens following monthslong closure

The Jackson Street bridge over Little River is now back open in Huntington, INDOT says.
By WPTA Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - A big sigh of relief in downtown Huntington this morning as a major thoroughfare has reopened.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews have completed work on the Jefferson Street bridge over the Little River a month earlier than expected. The bridge was open to traffic by late Monday morning.

It was shut down at the beginning of April for a bridge deck overlay.

There were several different detours that drivers will no longer have to take to get to downtown Huntington.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

