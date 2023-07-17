Downtown Huntington bridge reopens following monthslong closure
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WPTA) - A big sigh of relief in downtown Huntington this morning as a major thoroughfare has reopened.
The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews have completed work on the Jefferson Street bridge over the Little River a month earlier than expected. The bridge was open to traffic by late Monday morning.
It was shut down at the beginning of April for a bridge deck overlay.
There were several different detours that drivers will no longer have to take to get to downtown Huntington.
