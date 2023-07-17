Cinema Center to show the new ‘Barbie’ movie while helping the YWCA

By Samantha Condra
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Cinema Center will be showing the highly anticipated “Barbie” movie while also getting Barbie doll donations for YWCA Northeast Indiana.

If you bring a new unopened Barbie doll to the movie, you will get a free popcorn and fountain drink. All of the donations will go to the YWCA.

The movie is rated PG-13 and you can watch it at the Cinema Center from July 20th through July 30th. If you’re interested in going, the times are listed on their website, and you can also buy tickets there.

Cinema Center executive director Art Herbig says he’s excited to see what will come of showing the Barbie movie.

“We knew it was going to be something that has the potential to start a really cool conversation. This isn’t just a Barbie movie, it’s a Barbie movie with a voice,” says Herbig.

With the collaboration, YWCA’s engagement director, Patty Dunn, says she hopes it brings joy to the children at YWCA.

“Receiving those toys is going to really increase the children’s imagination, and give them a sense of play,” says Dunn.

