Annual Pride Fest returns to Headwaters Park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The annual Fort Wayne Pride Fest is set to return to downtown this week.

This event is the area’s largest celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and includes live entertainment, a vendor market, food, a beer tent, Pride March, and KidSpace, according to the festival’s website.

Organizers say the event will extend to both Headwaters Park East and West.

The two-day event is from 7 p.m. until midnight Friday, July 21, and from noon until midnight on Saturday, July 22. Officials say a kickoff party will be held Friday with music from local bands.

The Pride March is set to begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission is $5, and children under 12 get in for free.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.