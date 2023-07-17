Annual Pride Fest returns to Headwaters Park

By Evan Harris
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The annual Fort Wayne Pride Fest is set to return to downtown this week.

This event is the area’s largest celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and includes live entertainment, a vendor market, food, a beer tent, Pride March, and KidSpace, according to the festival’s website.

Organizers say the event will extend to both Headwaters Park East and West.

The two-day event is from 7 p.m. until midnight Friday, July 21, and from noon until midnight on Saturday, July 22. Officials say a kickoff party will be held Friday with music from local bands.

The Pride March is set to begin at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Admission is $5, and children under 12 get in for free.

Latest News

Community

Walk in the Park: Dragon Boat Racing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Krista Miller and Evan Harris
This edition of Walk in the Park features the popular Dragon Boat races.

Community

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control receives grant from Petco Love.

FWACC receives $50k grant to help continue lifesaving care

Updated: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control received a sizeable grant from a national nonprofit Thursday morning, allowing the shelter to expand its staff to continue lifesaving care.

Community

St. Joe Pickle Festival

St. Joe Pickle Festival to return for 27th year

Updated: Jul. 13, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT
|
By Jessica Walter
While every small town has its quirks, the town of St. Joe, Indiana has pickles. For the 27th year, they will host the annual Pickle Festival this weekend.

News

Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market moving indoors for remainder of summer

Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market moving Wednesday market indoors for remainder of summer

Updated: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT
|
By Alex Null
Shopping outside in nice weather can feel refreshing. But it can also be difficult for vendors and customers.

Latest News

News

New mural represents inclusion in downtown Fort Wayne

Updated: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT
|
By Samantha Condra
Audiences Unlimited dedicated a new mural in downtown Fort Wayne that represents inclusivity.

Community

Parlor Doughnuts will be opening its first Summit City area store this summer.

Parlor Doughnuts to open first store in Fort Wayne-Huntertown area

Updated: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A doughnut shop that started in Evansville and has since expanded to several other states is now bringing its sweet treats to the Summit City area.

Community

FILE PHOTO - SHEIN warehouse in Whitestown, Indiana.

Shein comes to Indy for 4-day pop-up shop

Updated: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT
|
By WTHR
Fashion giant Shein is hosting a four-day pop-up shop in Indianapolis this week.

Community

Bamboo Forest is set to open Fall 2023 at the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo.

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo teases opening of ‘Bamboo Forest’ adventure playground

Updated: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders with the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo say they are adding a two-story children’s play area and marketplace to the Asian Trek exhibit this fall.

News

FWFD prepares for increased risk of wildland fires

FWFD prepared for increased risk of wildland fires in August

Updated: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT
|
By Alex Null
According to the National Interagency Fire Center, part of the Midwest, including much of northern Indiana, will face “above normal” potential for significant wildland fires next month.

News

New pedestrian trail opens at Buckner Park

Updated: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By Samantha Condra
A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at Buckner Park today to officially open up the park’s new paved pedestrian trail.