ABC’s ‘The Golden Bachelor’ star from Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - ABC’s first-ever senior star of ‘The Bachelor’ is from the Hoosier state.

The network announced on Monday that 71-year-old Gerry Turner will be ‘The Golden Bachelor’, handing out roses as the show premieres this fall.

Turner is a retired restaurateur who lives on an Indiana lake, enjoys hosting barbecues, playing pickleball (in true Hoosier fashion), cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, and spending time with family and friends, a press release says.

He was married to his high school sweetheart, Toni, who sadly died in 2017 just weeks after she retired. The two had been married for 43 years, sharing a full and happy life with their two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and later two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton.

Turner told “Good Morning America” that his two daughters encouraged him to sign up for the show. He told GMA his late wife would be “rooting” for him during the adventure.

The series is set to air on ABC this fall and can also be streamed on Hulu.

