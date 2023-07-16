6-year-old girl’s body recovered from Bixler Lake Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Saturday a 6-year-old girl’s body was recovered from Bixler Lake in Kendallville.

According to authorities, the girl was last seen swimming in shallow water before some relatives found her unresponsive around 1 p.m.

Despite lifesaving efforts by family and first responders, police say the 6-year-old died at the scene.

According to a news release sent to our newsroom, this incident remains under investigation.

In the same news release, Indiana conservation officers reminded the public to always wear a personal floatation device when near or in the water.

