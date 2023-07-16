6-year-old girl’s body recovered from Bixler Lake Saturday

2019 new conservation officer truck logo, decal
2019 new conservation officer truck logo, decal(John Maxwell | WAVE)
By Emilia Miles
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - On Saturday a 6-year-old girl’s body was recovered from Bixler Lake in Kendallville.

According to authorities, the girl was last seen swimming in shallow water before some relatives found her unresponsive around 1 p.m.

Despite lifesaving efforts by family and first responders, police say the 6-year-old died at the scene.

On Saturday a 6-year-old girl’s body was recovered from Bixler Lake in Noble County.
On Saturday a 6-year-old girl’s body was recovered from Bixler Lake in Noble County.(wpta)

According to a news release sent to our newsroom, this incident remains under investigation.

In the same news release, Indiana conservation officers reminded the public to always wear a personal floatation device when near or in the water.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photos and videos show the duck tucked behind the back of a seat.
Duck goes for a ride on Cedar Point roller coaster that reaches 93 mph
A report released to the Bluffton City Council show officials with Landmark Recovery admit to...
‘This is not okay’: Loved ones speak out after Praxis by Landmark Recovery admits to mistakes
Hallmark announces it will host a Christmas-themed cruise from Miami to the Bahamas in November...
Holiday special: Hallmark Channel announces first-ever ‘Countdown to Christmas’ cruise
21Country: Nine Mile Restaurant
27-year-old Allissa Sands, (left), and 49-year-old Elizabeth Sands, (right).
Aunt, grandmother charged in teen’s 2021 disappearance plead guilty to lesser charges

Latest News

21Alive AM Forecast 07/15/23
Paulding County police release new details in 60-year-old cold case
Paulding County police release new details in 60-year-old cold case
A report released to the Bluffton City Council show officials with Landmark Recovery admit to...
‘This is not okay’: Loved ones speak out after Praxis by Landmark Recovery admits to mistakes