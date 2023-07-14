Utility truck crashes into SUV, flipping it over on O’Day Road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Crews are responding to a crash along O’Day Road Friday afternoon, where they say a Tribus Services truck crashed into an SUV.

An Allen County Sheriff’s Department deputy says a work truck belonging to a company contracted by Fort Wayne City Utilities was headed south on O’Day Road and failed to yield to an SUV heading east on W Washington Center Road.

They say the work truck then struck the SUV, causing it to roll onto its top.

Police say two minors were in the SUV at the time of the crash. No one was seriously injured.

