‘This is not okay’: Loved ones speak out after Praxis by Landmark Recovery admits to mistakes

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WPTA) - A new report filed by the owners of ‘Praxis of Fort Wayne by Landmark Recovery’ in Bluffton says they’re committed to change after admitting to making mistakes.

The family of Celeste Cuthbert, who was found dead after being discharged from the facility earlier this year, says fixing those mistakes could have saved her life.

BACKGROUND: Bluffton Police pleading for tips to find woman missing since beginning of 2023

“I shouldn’t be holding this,” Cuthbert’s loved one said. “We shouldn’t be here. Those other families shouldn’t have to go through this.”

Celeste Cuthbert went missing on New Year’s Day 2023. Officials say she walked out of rehab at Landmark Recovery in Bluffton. A month later, Cuthbert was found dead.

Friday, a loved one of Cuthbert sat down with 21Alive after seeing Landmark Recovery was under fire for deaths at its St. Joesph County facility. Between July 3 and July 9, three deaths were reported.

During her interview, Cuthbert’s loved one held the police report detailing the search for Cuthbert.

She says Cuthbert checked into rehab in late 2022. Officials say she walked out of the facility on New Year’s Day of this year.

Her loved ones say they were not notified until days later.

“This should have been addressed,” the loved one said. “I should have received a phone call at 5 o’clock (Sunday) when she left.”

Police searched for Cuthbert for more than a month. She was later found in the yard of a vacant home near the facility. Her autopsy showed she died of hypothermia.

“This is not okay,” the loved one said. “This is not okay. What are they doing to make things better? This should have been a wake-up call.”

The community and officials with both the police and fire departments raised concerns.

“We were getting a lot of overdose calls, runaways, you know, patients that left the facility on their own,” Bluffton Fire Chief Don Craig said. “The public was kind of in uproar about it, how often we were out there and how often people were walking the streets that had left their facility.”

Landmark Recovery officials said in March that they were committed to change and were open to an investigation during a Bluffton City Council meeting, saying in a report, “We have made mistakes.”

“Obviously those are just words, but the facility has done its part to make those changes,” Craig said.

According to the report, those changes include replacing upper management, better training for staff members, and big changes to their discharge policies ensuring everyone is offered safe transportation.

Officials with Landmark Recovery also meet with members of Bluffton City Council and both the fire and police chief on a weekly basis. The fire department says since March, the number of calls has drastically decreased.

“Rather than the community chase Praxis out of our community, we have worked with them to better their facility,” Craig said. “They are now a better partner in our community.”

But the family of Celeste Cuthbert says it’s not enough.

“The weekly meetings are nice,” Cuthbert’s loved one said. “Those are a step. But it’s just going to keep being a band-aid. They need to look at the root of the problem and look at change at all their facilities.”

21Alive has reached out to Landmark Recovery numerous times. At the time the article was posted, officials have not responded to our request for comment.

