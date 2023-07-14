State of the death penalty in Indiana

MARION COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Today prosecutors filed a motion seeking the death penalty for Orlando Mitchell, the man accused of killing Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy John Durm.

In Indiana, there are 18 aggravating circumstances that can lead to a death sentence.

“Killing a law enforcement officer in their line of duty is one of those aggravating circumstances and it’s one of them that’s probably relied on about the most,” Indiana University Law Professor Joel Schumm said.

However, putting someone on Death Row in the Hoosier state is only the beginning of a long process.

Since the death penalty was reinstated in 1977, 20 people have been executed, the last of which happened in 2009.

There are currently eight inmates on Death Row. Of those eight, the average time spent on Death Row is roughly 18 years.

The longest time of those eight inmates has been 30 years.

So, why the delay?

The state is having trouble finding the lethal drugs, as manufacturers deny orders on moral grounds.

“In Indiana, the only method of execution is lethal injection and for that to happen, the prison where that’s carried out needs to have the chemicals to be able to do that,” Schumm said.

While some people may believe it costs taxpayers more to sentence someone to life in prison, Schumm says the death penalty isn’t cheap.

“In Marion County, it might not be such an issue to spend a million or two million dollars for a death penalty case,” Schumm said. “In some smaller counties, spending that kind of money can require tax increases and other things. There’s not going to be someone executed that hasn’t cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to get to that point.”

Still, Schumm makes it clear why Death Row is still an option for prosecutors.

“When someone kills a police officer, the prosecutors and the public widely regard that as about the worst kind of crime and that’s why they pursue a death sentence in those cases,” Schumm said.

