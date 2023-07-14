Paulding County police release new details in 60-year-old cold case
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WPTA) - Officials in Paulding County have released new information on the death of Nancy Eagleson, a cold case our 21Investigates team has been following closely.
On November 13, 1960, 14-year-old Nancy Eagleson was walking home from a movie with her sister. A truck pulled alongside the girls and offered a ride. The driver sped off with Nancy, leaving her sister behind. Nancy’s body was found hours later, with police saying she had been kidnapped, raped, and murdered.
BACKGROUND - Digging Deeper: Last Chance for Justice
The technology to analyze DNA was not available in the 1960′s, but Nancy’s family hoped a common albeit expensive procedure could track down her killer. After filing a request to exhume the body in August, a judge granted that request in court in September 2022.
Then in October, a new autopsy of Nancy’s remains was held, revealing new evidence of her cause of death, showing she was shot not just once, but twice.
A forensic pathologist discovered a bullet during the new autopsy, along with five small fibers, but the sheriff says the evidence has not led to a break in the case.
The 70-year-old cold case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on her murder is asked to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 419-399-3791, or the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Cold Case Unit at 855-224-6446. Anonymous tips can be sent online here, at the bottom of the web page.
