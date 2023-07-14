Paulding County police release new details in 60-year-old cold case

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WPTA) - Officials in Paulding County have released new information on the death of Nancy Eagleson, a cold case our 21Investigates team has been following closely.

On November 13, 1960, 14-year-old Nancy Eagleson was walking home from a movie with her sister. A truck pulled alongside the girls and offered a ride. The driver sped off with Nancy, leaving her sister behind. Nancy’s body was found hours later, with police saying she had been kidnapped, raped, and murdered.

The technology to analyze DNA was not available in the 1960′s, but Nancy’s family hoped a common albeit expensive procedure could track down her killer. After filing a request to exhume the body in August, a judge granted that request in court in September 2022.

Then in October, a new autopsy of Nancy’s remains was held, revealing new evidence of her cause of death, showing she was shot not just once, but twice.

“Since day one, according to the initial autopsy report, the cause of Nancy’s death was a single gunshot wound from a .22 caliber firearm. It was believed she was shot under her chin and died as a result. New evidence reveals Nancy was shot twice by a .22 caliber firearm. Once under her chin, and once in her right eye. The shot in her right eye is what killed her, according to the forensic professionals.”

A forensic pathologist discovered a bullet during the new autopsy, along with five small fibers, but the sheriff says the evidence has not led to a break in the case.

The 70-year-old cold case remains under investigation.

“This journey has been a roller coaster for Nancy’s family. With the discovery of the bullet in the casket, there were high hopes the scientist in the lab would have something to work with to compare to potential firearms. That is now not going to happen. What we do have is an accurate conclusion to the cause of death. Reiterating a .22 caliber firearm was used in this heinous crime, and more knowledge about this case than we ever had before. I will continue to make myself and my staff available to the family. I will also continue talking with anyone who has information in this case. There is still hope that something will break in this case. It is very, very cold, but not closed.”

Anyone with information on her murder is asked to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 419-399-3791, or the Ohio Attorney General’s Office Cold Case Unit at 855-224-6446. Anonymous tips can be sent online here, at the bottom of the web page.

