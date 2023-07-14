Jury convicts man in fatal 2017 strip club shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An Allen County jury has found a 29-year-old Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in a 2017 shooting at an area strip club that left one man dead.

Prosecutors say James E. Starks was found guilty of murder, criminal recklessness, and carrying a handgun without a license following a four-day jury trial.

Documents say Starks shot and killed 22-year-old Marcus Rogan at the Bleu Diamond strip club, formerly located near Lima and W Till Roads, in April 2017.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the man believed to be the gunman in a shooting at the Bleu Diamond club in 2017. (Fort Wayne Police Department)

