Jury convicts man in fatal 2017 strip club shooting
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - An Allen County jury has found a 29-year-old Fort Wayne man guilty of murder in a 2017 shooting at an area strip club that left one man dead.
Prosecutors say James E. Starks was found guilty of murder, criminal recklessness, and carrying a handgun without a license following a four-day jury trial.
Documents say Starks shot and killed 22-year-old Marcus Rogan at the Bleu Diamond strip club, formerly located near Lima and W Till Roads, in April 2017.
